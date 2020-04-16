Fortune of 200 Richest Businessmen of Russia Falls by $40Bln to $456Bln - Forbes

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The joint fortune of 200 richest Russian entrepreneurs has decreased by $40 billion over one year to $456 billion, the Russian edition of the Forbes magazine said on Thursday.

"In general, the year was not easy for Russian businessmen - the combined wealth of the 200 richest fell by $40 billion, to $ 456 billion," Forbes said.

According to the magazine, oil market turbulence and the coronavirus pandemic are among reasons for such dynamics.

Forbes also published on Thursday the new ranking of richest Russian entrepreneurs � Vladimir Potanin, one of the co-owners of the metals and mining company, Nornickel, occupied the first place with a net worth of $19.7 billion. Potanin is followed by Leonid Mikhelson, the CEO of Novatek, the Russian gas producer, who has a net worth of $18.1 billion.