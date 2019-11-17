UrduPoint.com
Forty Detained In Central Iran During Protests Against Gasoline Price Spike - Reports

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Forty Detained in Central Iran During Protests Against Gasoline Price Spike - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) Forty people have been detained in the central Iranian city of Yazd during protests against the recent surge in gasoline prices, the ISNA news agency reported on Sunday, citing a local prosecutor.

According to the prosecutor, those detained are charged with committing acts of vandalism, attacking police officers and causing bodily harm to them.

He added that most of the detainees were not Yazd residents.

Iran's Supreme leader Ali Khamenei, meanwhile, voiced support for the government's decision to raise gasoline prices on Sunday.

"The heads of power branches have sat down and made a decision supported by experts. The decision must be implemented," Khamenei said, as quoted by the Press tv news network.

The Iranian government increased gasoline prices on Friday, prompting rallies across the country. That same day, one person was reportedly killed during protests in the southern city of Sirjan.

