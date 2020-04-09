UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Forty-Eight US House Republicans Call On Saudi Arabia To Reduce Oil Production - Letter

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 03:30 AM

Forty-Eight US House Republicans Call on Saudi Arabia to Reduce Oil Production - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia should cut oil output in order for crude oil markets to stabilize, forty-eight Republican lawmakers in the US House of Representatives said in a letter to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

"We are concerned, however, with the Kingdom's actions to artificially distort global crude oil markets as countries around the world struggle to address a growing economic and health crisis fueled by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic" the letter said on Wednesday. "The Kingdom, however, can change course, reduce production, and restore balance to a market that has seen the most drastic price drop in years."

The lawmakers said if Saudi Arabia fails to address the energy crisis, it will jeopardize the US-Saudi partnership on economic and military matters.

Moreover, the lawmakers added that they will encourage the US government to prepare reciprocal responses against Saudi Arabia if it does not reverse its oil policy.

Earlier this week, US Senators Kevin Cramer and Dan Sullivan introduced legislation to remove US troops and defense systems from Saudi Arabia unless Riyadh reduces its oil output.

On April 9, an OPEC+ video conference will be held on the possibility of a new reduction in oil production to stabilize the market that will be followed by a meeting of the G20 energy ministers on energy market stability on Friday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Energy Crisis Riyadh Oil Saudi Price Saudi Arabia April Market From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi has 24,018 plant holdings, covering 749, ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

4 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

4 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

4 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.