Foster Spirit Of Patriotism In Youth Essential: Bakhtawari
Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) Secretary General of UBG (FPCCI), Zafar Bakhtawari, has stated that in order to foster the spirit of patriotism, it is essential for the youth to contribute to the development of their homeland rather than seeking their future abroad.
The educational institutions play a crucial role not only in providing academic knowledge but also in nurturing moral and social values among children, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Speaking as the chief guest at the annual ceremony of ‘The Spirit School’ yesterday, he emphasized the importance of education and said that education plays a fundamental role in the progress of nations. He urged students to pursue their studies with dedication and hard work so that the country's future can be bright.
He also stated that institutions like The Spirit School play a significant role in the academic and moral upbringing of young minds, and the efforts of teachers in providing an excellent educational environment are commendable.
Earlier, upon his arrival at the school, Zafar Bakhtawari was warmly welcomed by the school’s director, Adnan Mukhtar, the principal, and teachers.
During the event, students presented engaging skits, speeches, and plays on various topics, with a particular skit highlighting the issue of water scarcity in the country, which drew special attention from the audience.
The outstanding performances of the students were highly appreciated by the attendees.
School director Adnan Mukhtar shed light on the annual academic performance and stated that the institution is continuously striving to improve the quality of education. He mentioned that the school’s policies are based on modern educational principles, which help in refining the abilities of students. He also expressed his gratitude and happiness over the presence of the chief guest at the ceremony.
At the conclusion of the event, the chief guest, Zafar Bakhtawari, distributed awards among students who had excelled in their examinations and appreciated the school's educational initiatives. He stated that such educational institutions are a guarantee of the country’s bright future, as they focus extensively on the academic and moral training of students. Zafar Bakhtawari also expressed his commitment to continue supporting the promotion of education so that the youth of Pakistan can showcase their talents on a global level.
The Spirit School, a prominent educational initiative of the Superior School System, organized its annual event in a grand manner.
Under this project, more than 450 schools and colleges across the country are providing quality educational services.
