Open Menu

Foundation Stone Laid For Construction Of DPSC Campus In FDA City

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Foundation stone laid for construction of DPSC campus in FDA City

The foundation-stone has been laid for construction of a two-storey state-of-the-art air-conditioned building of Divisional Public School/College (DPSC) campus in FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The foundation-stone has been laid for construction of a two-storey state-of-the-art air-conditioned building of Divisional Public School/College (DPSC) campus in FDA City.

An FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that Rs.203.2 million would be spent on this project which has a beautiful building sprawling over eight Kanals of land. This project will be completed under the supervision of Engineering Department of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA). The construction work would be started after completing e-tendering process, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed laid foundation stone and unveiled the plaque for construction of DPSC campus building.

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry and Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub briefed about the specifications of the building and progress of the project.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Mussawar Khan Niazi, Additional Commissioner Asif Hayat, Assistant Commissioner General Dr. Abid Sial, Director Finance FDA Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were present on the occasion.

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that the divisional administration was trying to promote quality education at reasonable costs and for this purpose, more public schools would be established in different areas.

She hoped that the students would get comfortable and peaceful learning environment in this state-of-the-art building which would lead to increase in their academic abilities.

She said that initially it is a school building but in near future this campus would be expanded up to college level so that the students can get higher education opportunities at one place.

She directed for monitoring construction process of the building regularly to ensure its completion within stipulated period of time and said that high quality would be used in this project to ensure its durability.

During briefing, the commissioner was told that the ground and first floors of campus building would have fourteen classrooms, four modern IT labs, two common rooms, one multi-purpose hall, one conference room, one store room, one dispensary, one day care center and one attractive lawn.

On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, seeking blessings for successful completion of the project.

Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner also cut Independence Day cake at sports Complex FDA City and planted a sampling at Central Public Park FDA City in connection with "plant for Pakistan campaign.

She urged that every citizen should participate in tree plantation campaign to increase the wealth of trees in the motherland which is inevitable to cope with the environmental challenges.

FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Ch and other officers also planted samplings on the occasion and prayed for nourishment of the trees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sports Education Progress Independence Lead Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

14 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

14 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

14 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

14 hours ago
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

14 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

14 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

14 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

14 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

14 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business