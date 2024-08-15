Foundation Stone Laid For Construction Of DPSC Campus In FDA City
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 07:03 PM
The foundation-stone has been laid for construction of a two-storey state-of-the-art air-conditioned building of Divisional Public School/College (DPSC) campus in FDA City
An FDA spokesman said here on Thursday that Rs.203.2 million would be spent on this project which has a beautiful building sprawling over eight Kanals of land. This project will be completed under the supervision of Engineering Department of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA). The construction work would be started after completing e-tendering process, he added.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed laid foundation stone and unveiled the plaque for construction of DPSC campus building.
Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry and Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub briefed about the specifications of the building and progress of the project.
Additional Commissioner Coordination Mussawar Khan Niazi, Additional Commissioner Asif Hayat, Assistant Commissioner General Dr. Abid Sial, Director Finance FDA Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers were present on the occasion.
Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed said that the divisional administration was trying to promote quality education at reasonable costs and for this purpose, more public schools would be established in different areas.
She hoped that the students would get comfortable and peaceful learning environment in this state-of-the-art building which would lead to increase in their academic abilities.
She said that initially it is a school building but in near future this campus would be expanded up to college level so that the students can get higher education opportunities at one place.
She directed for monitoring construction process of the building regularly to ensure its completion within stipulated period of time and said that high quality would be used in this project to ensure its durability.
During briefing, the commissioner was told that the ground and first floors of campus building would have fourteen classrooms, four modern IT labs, two common rooms, one multi-purpose hall, one conference room, one store room, one dispensary, one day care center and one attractive lawn.
On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the development and prosperity of Pakistan, seeking blessings for successful completion of the project.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner also cut Independence Day cake at sports Complex FDA City and planted a sampling at Central Public Park FDA City in connection with "plant for Pakistan campaign.
She urged that every citizen should participate in tree plantation campaign to increase the wealth of trees in the motherland which is inevitable to cope with the environmental challenges.
FDA Director General Muhammad Asif Ch and other officers also planted samplings on the occasion and prayed for nourishment of the trees.
