Founder Group clean sweeps ICCI annual elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Founder Group has swept the annual elections of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 2022-23 by defeating the Islamabad United Group with a landslide victory.

From the corporate class, Founder Group's candidates Nasir M. Qureshi, Faad Waheed, Ameer Hamza, Chaudhry Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Yahya and Malik Jalil Ahmed Awan won the elections.

While from the associate class the winning candidates of Founder Group's included Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Ahmed Khan, Chaudhry M. Maqsood Tabish, M. Ashfaq Hussain Chatha, Faizan Shahzad, Muhammad Irfan Zaffar and Muhammad Rizwan Chheenah.

The election for the office bearers of ICCI for the year 2022-23 would be held on September 24, 2022.

Zahid Maqbool was the Chief Election Commission while Karim Aziz Malik and Sheikh Abdul Waheed performed as members.

Muhammad Shakeel Munir President, Jamshaid Akhtar Sheikh Senior Vice President and Muhammad Faheem Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulated the candidates of Founder Group for achieving landslide victory in election and hoped that as Executive Members of ICCI, they would play effective role in promoting the interests of business community and deliver up to the expectations of their voters.

Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman, Founder Group congratulated the newly elected Executive Members of ICCI and expressed best wishes for them.

He thanked all ICCI members for giving landslide victory to the candidates of Founder Group with the power of their votes.

He said that the clean sweep of Founder Group in the annual elections of ICCI showed that the business community of Islamabad have complete trust and confidence in the leadership of Founder Group and they were fully satisfied with its good performance.