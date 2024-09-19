Founder Group Wins ICC Elections For Year 2024-26
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Founders Group of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries won all the seats of the Executive Committee with a huge majority in chamber's election for the year 2024-26.
The election for the members of Executive Committee for year 2024-26 was held on Thursday, said a press release issued by ICCI here today.
According to the results, the Nasir Mansur Qureshi, sardar Tahir Mahmood , Mohammad Zakria A. Zia, Ali Nawaz, Amir Rahim Qureshi, Atiq ur Rehman Khan , Faisal Muzammal, Malik Aqeel Ahmed, Mohammad Kaleemullah, Mohammad Najeeb Ellahi Malik Raja Naveed Akhtar Satti, Sanaullah Khan, Umair Abdul Naisr and Umer Hussain Malik were elected for Founder Group’s CM class.
Whereas for the Am Class Founder Group’s Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Ch. Mohammad Waseem, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Tahir Ayub, Mohammad Irfan Chaudhry, Mohammad Ishaq Sial, Mohammad Zulqurnain Abbasi, Rohail Anwar Butt, Umer Khayyam Abbasi, Aftab Ahmed Gujjar, Ch. Nadeem Ahmed, , Malik Abdul Aziz and Mohammad Imran were elected.
Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari President, Faad Waheed Senior Vice President and Engineer Azhar ul islam Zafar Vice President, ICCI congratulated the candidates of Founder Group for achieving landslide victory in election and hoped that as Executive Members of ICCI, they would play effective role in promoting the interests of business community and deliver up to the expectations of their voters.
Khalid Iqbal Malik, Chairman, Founder Group congratulated the newly elected Executive Members of ICCI and expressed best wishes for them.
He also thanked all ICCI members for giving landslide victory to the candidates of Founder Group with the power of their votes.
Former President ICCI and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that the clean sweep of Founder Group in the annual elections of ICCI showed that the business community of Islamabad has complete trust and confidence in the leadership of Founder Group and is fully satisfied with its good performance.
