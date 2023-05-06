UrduPoint.com

Founder Kicks Off Campaign For Next LCCI Election

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Founder kicks off campaign for next LCCI election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Founder, the largest group of businessmen and industrialists, in its meeting here on Saturday formally kicked off campaign to muster support from voters for the forthcoming annual election to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

A large number of trade leaders including former Lahore chamber's presidents Shahzad Ali Malik, Mian Misbah, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Almas Hyder, Abdul Basit, Sheikh Shahid Hassan were also present.

Addressing the meeting, veteran trade leader and former LCCI President Shahzad Ali Malik vowed that he would continue to hold business community in high esteem and help solve their problems on priority as business community is the backbone of national economy.

Elaborating the election strategy to the Founder's members, Malik said, "We will visit all major markets and hold marathon sessions with office-bearers of respective local trade unions.

" Malik said that after taking the trade leaders into confidence, Founder took a consensus decision that only the capable candidates having good repute among business community would be awarded the Founder's tickets in the next annual election of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He added that he would take all the stakeholders on board while framing proposals and recommendations to be forwarded to the government for bringing improvements in various sectors of economy.

Shahzad Ali Malik announced that after coming into power, he would hold a convention of all the chambers and affiliated associations to get their inputs as how to address their problems and to accelerate economic activities in the province.

More Stories From Business

