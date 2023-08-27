Founders Group holds annual meeting, greets new chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The Founders Group organised its annual meeting at local hotel to celebrate Mian Misbahur Rehman's selection as chairman. A significant representation from Lahore's business community including market leaders and Anjuman-e-Tajiran members, showed their full support for the Founders Group.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Kashif Anwar vowed to uphold the law and serving the business community. Notable attendees at the event included former presidents Tariq Hameed, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, and others.

In his address, Mian Misbahur Rehman highlighted his 50-year association with the Founders Group and expressed his determination to lead the Group forward. He vowed to tackle the nation's economic challenges, with a special focus on the pressing issue of escalating electricity tariff. He also shared his plans and strategy to engage with the caretaker government on this matter.

Former President Sheikh Muhammad Asif commemorated the Founders Group's 100-year legacy of service and expressed confidence in its continued strength. Abdul Basit, another former LCCI president, expressed the optimism in the enduring unity and resilience of the Founders Group.

Kashif Anwar presented his 11-month record of service as LCCI President, highlighting his open-door policy and priority-based approach to business community's needs. He called for collaboration with institutions including hospitals, schools, and universities, benefiting all members.

Kashif Anwar extended gratitude for his presidency and pledged to serve as long as divinely destined, with his doors open to all. The Lahore Chamber's initiatives, like new help desks, and liaisons with provincial and Federal bodies, underpin his commitment to fostering economic growth and well-being.