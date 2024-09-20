Open Menu

Founder’s Group Sweeps SCCI Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Founder’s Group sweeps SCCI elections

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The ruling Ittehad Founders Group bagged all the twenty seats of the Executive Committee in the SCCI annual elections 2024-26 held here.

According to the results, Adnan Safdar, Arshad Jamil Chaudhary, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Hassan Akbar, Jawad Khalid, Khurram Javaid Sethi, Mehtab Maqsood, Salman Sheikh, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.

Ittehad Founder Group candidates Adnan Safdar got 480 votes, Arshad Jamil Chaudhary 488 votes, Bilal Ahmed Khan 487 votes, Hassan Akbar 491 votes, Jawad Khalid 483 votes, Khurram Javaid Sethi 477 votes, Mehtab Maqsood 479 votes, Salman Sheikh 484 votes, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman 467 votes and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi got 439 votes.

While, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Aamer Mehmood, Haseeb Tahir, Ikram-ul-Haq, Mohammad Iqbal Asad, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Murad Arshad, Omer Khalid, Sheikh Muhammad Shahid Inam, Sohail Masood and Syed Ahtesham Mazhar were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Associate Class.

Aamer Mehmood got 1279 votes, Haseeb Tahir got 1278 votes, Ikram-ul-Haq got 1293 votes, Mohammad Iqbal Asad got 1277 votes, Muhammad Abid got 1280 votes, Muhammad Murad Arshad got 1283 votes, Omer Khalid got 1281 votes, Sheikh Muhammad Shahid Inam got 1251 votes, Sohail Masood got 1269 votes and Syed Ahtesham Mazhar got 1246 votes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

6 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

8 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

23 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

1 day ago

More Stories From Business