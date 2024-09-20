Founder’s Group Sweeps SCCI Elections
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The ruling Ittehad Founders Group bagged all the twenty seats of the Executive Committee in the SCCI annual elections 2024-26 held here.
According to the results, Adnan Safdar, Arshad Jamil Chaudhary, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Hassan Akbar, Jawad Khalid, Khurram Javaid Sethi, Mehtab Maqsood, Salman Sheikh, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Corporate Class.
Ittehad Founder Group candidates Adnan Safdar got 480 votes, Arshad Jamil Chaudhary 488 votes, Bilal Ahmed Khan 487 votes, Hassan Akbar 491 votes, Jawad Khalid 483 votes, Khurram Javaid Sethi 477 votes, Mehtab Maqsood 479 votes, Salman Sheikh 484 votes, Sheikh Attique-ur-Rahman 467 votes and Waseem Shahbaz Lodhi got 439 votes.
While, Ittehad Founder Group candidates Aamer Mehmood, Haseeb Tahir, Ikram-ul-Haq, Mohammad Iqbal Asad, Muhammad Abid, Muhammad Murad Arshad, Omer Khalid, Sheikh Muhammad Shahid Inam, Sohail Masood and Syed Ahtesham Mazhar were elected SCCI Executive Committee members from Associate Class.
Aamer Mehmood got 1279 votes, Haseeb Tahir got 1278 votes, Ikram-ul-Haq got 1293 votes, Mohammad Iqbal Asad got 1277 votes, Muhammad Abid got 1280 votes, Muhammad Murad Arshad got 1283 votes, Omer Khalid got 1281 votes, Sheikh Muhammad Shahid Inam got 1251 votes, Sohail Masood got 1269 votes and Syed Ahtesham Mazhar got 1246 votes.
