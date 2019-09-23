Founders-PIAF Alliance poised to sweep Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry polls

The Founders-PIAF Alliance is poised to make a clean sweep again in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) annual election 2019-20 on Tuesday for consecutive 17th year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :The Founders-PIAF Alliance is poised to make a clean sweep again in Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( LCCI ) annual election 2019-20 on Tuesday for consecutive 17th year.

Talking to a high-level traders delegation here on Monday, veteran trader Iftikhar Ali Malik, election campaign convener, said that by the grace of Allah all the Founder-PIAF Alliance candidates had already been elected unopposed on the LCCI Corporate Class seats, which reflected its popularity.

He hoped that Alliance would grabe all the Associate Class seats in the LCCI being held on Tuesday thus inflicting historic defeats to rivals.

He said the participation of large number of market representatives in all functions of the Founders-PIAF Alliance was enough proof to make the point that the business community wanted continuity in the policies introduced by the Alliance.

Iftikhar Malik, who is also Senior Vice President SAARC Chamber, said that alliance was moving in the right direction and sincerely working for the cause of business community, citing that it had got various issues of business community resolved through the platform of Lahore Chamber.

He was also of the opinion that despite unprecedented crisis at national level, all efforts were made to restore the confidence of the business community.

He promised that his group after coming in to power would serve all small and big members of the LCCI without any discrimination.

He said that government and private sector would have to work together to get rid of the issue of stagnant exports and help accelerate the pace of industrialization across the country to strengthen national economy.

Malik said that tight monetary policy was not the only solution to fast increasing inflation but it could be tackled easily by increasing production and cutting unnecessary expenditures. Business community would have to spend its energies for increasing exports, particularly exports of non-traditional items.

He said that high mark-up rate was affecting industrial sector and the matter needed to be taken care of by the authorities concerned.

Iftikhar Malik mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the business community of resolving their genuine grievances on priority and had directed all ministries and attached departments accordingly.

It is to mention that the LCCI, since its inception in 1923 and after creation of Pakistan, had produced a number of prominent national political figures.