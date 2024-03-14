Open Menu

Four Carmakers In S. Korea To Recall Some 232,000 Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Four local and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 232,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.

Hyundai Motor will recall 113,916 units of five different models, including Ioniq 5, for software error in the integrated charging control unit as well as 61,131 vehicles of Avante due to the shortage of durability in headlights, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

Kia Corp. will recall 56,016 vehicles of EV6 to repair software error in the integrated charging control unit together with 126 units of Ray for the unmarked airbag warning.

Stellantis Korea will fix reverse lights, installed higher than standard, on 527 units of Jeep Cherokee, and for defects of high-voltage batteries, recall 148 units of Jeep Wrangler PHEV.

Tesla Korea will recall 136 units of two different models, including Model 3, due to the defective warning sound for pedestrians during low-speed driving or reversing.

Vehicles owners can visit repair and service centers to replace faulty parts free of charge.

