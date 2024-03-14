Four Carmakers In S. Korea To Recall Some 232,000 Vehicles
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 11:20 AM
SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Four local and foreign carmakers in South Korea will voluntarily recall some 232,000 vehicles for manufacturing defects, the transport ministry said Thursday.
Hyundai Motor will recall 113,916 units of five different models, including Ioniq 5, for software error in the integrated charging control unit as well as 61,131 vehicles of Avante due to the shortage of durability in headlights, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
Kia Corp. will recall 56,016 vehicles of EV6 to repair software error in the integrated charging control unit together with 126 units of Ray for the unmarked airbag warning.
Stellantis Korea will fix reverse lights, installed higher than standard, on 527 units of Jeep Cherokee, and for defects of high-voltage batteries, recall 148 units of Jeep Wrangler PHEV.
Tesla Korea will recall 136 units of two different models, including Model 3, due to the defective warning sound for pedestrians during low-speed driving or reversing.
Vehicles owners can visit repair and service centers to replace faulty parts free of charge.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From Business
-
Vietnam's insurance premium revenue reaches 1.4 bln USD in first 2 months21 minutes ago
-
Means of production prices mostly rise in China31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today47 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES1 hour ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 20242 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 20243 hours ago
-
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap12 hours ago
-
Cuba's currency conundrum: four ways to pay12 hours ago
-
Shafay for bringing new investments to Punjab12 hours ago
-
European stocks advance as Wall Street trades sideways12 hours ago
-
Adidas reports first loss in 30 years on Kanye fallout14 hours ago