Four Creditor Countries to Cancel Indonesian Debt Worth $334Mln - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Germany, Italy, Australia and the United States have committed to writing off Indonesian debt worth $334 million through the debt swap program, according to the Indonesian Finance Ministry's Special Staffer for Strategic Communication, Yustinus Prastowo.

Debt swaps or debt-for-development swaps allow debtor countries to have part of their debt written off by creditors if the debtors agree to invest resources equivalent to the amount of debt still outstanding, in order to reach sustainable development goals in areas such as healthcare, education and others.

"Germany, Italy, US, and Australia have agreed to cancel Indonesia's external debt worth $334 million, which is equivalent to 5 trillion Indonesia rupiahs," Yustinus tweeted.

He also noted that the agreed debt conversion would be used for projects and programs that must be implemented by the Indonesian government. According to the official, Germany is interested in healthcare and education projects while Australia has also shown interest in Indonesia's healthcare development. Restoration of the country's tropical forests and improvement of housing are supported by US and Italian creditors, respectively.

As of August 2020, Indonesia's external debt amounted to $397 billion.