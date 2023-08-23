Open Menu

Four Organizations Join Hands For Blue Pottery Geographical Induction

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Four organizations joined hands together for geographic induction of blue pottery which depicts the art in which blue ceramic designs are painted on the mud pots of various design by the skilled painters

Intellectual property Organization (IPO), Punjab Small Industries, Small &Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) and Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry are collaborating in this connection.

A meeting was held at MCCI wherein representatives of four organizations participated.

Vice President MCCI, Sheikh Asim Saeed termed the induction as new lease of life for blue pottery worldwide.

He lamented that the artisans of this field have not been recognized so far and added that geographical induction would ensure a bright future for them.

Director IPO, Muhammad Ismail gave the participants detailed presentation through multimedia about blue pottery geographical induction.

Out of 22 items from Punjab,six have been included from South Punjab in the list including Chunsa, blue pottery, camel skin products and rice etc, he informed.

Representatives from SMEDA and Punjab Small Industries also spoke.

