MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Four people were injured in a fire that erupted at an oil refinery in Indonesia's West Java Province after an explosion, the state-owned oil and gas company Pertamina said.

Earlier it was reported that the fire continued to spread at the Pertamina oil refinery in Indonesia's Balongan.

According to the Republika newspaper, locals were being evacuated as hundreds of firefighting vehicles were trying to extinguish the blaze.

Pertamina said in a statement on its website that four local residents were nearby when the incident occurred. They have been taken to the hospital with burns.

According to Republika, the oil refinery blast was likely caused by a lightning strike that occurred during a thunderstorm.