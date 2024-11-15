Open Menu

Four Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 19.274b Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Four uplift schemes worth Rs 19.274b approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 46th meeting of current fiscal year here Friday approved four development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19.274 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 46th meeting of current fiscal year here Friday approved four development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19.274 billion.

Chaired by Planning and Development board Punjab's Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:

1. Punjab Smog Mitigation & Response Initiative - Air Safe at a cost of Rs 5,381 million

2. Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2), PGDP at a cost of Rs 2,972.

720 million

3. Strengthening of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore (Revised) at a cost of Rs 6,281.649 million

4. Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at a cost of Rs 4,639.225 million

The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Punjab Water Tianjin Dera Ghazi Khan Nabeel (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

4 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

4 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

11 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

11 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

15 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

15 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

15 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business