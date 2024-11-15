Four Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 19.274b Approved
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 46th meeting of current fiscal year here Friday approved four development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19.274 billion
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 46th meeting of current fiscal year here Friday approved four development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 19.274 billion.
Chaired by Planning and Development board Punjab's Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:
1. Punjab Smog Mitigation & Response Initiative - Air Safe at a cost of Rs 5,381 million
2. Enhanced Water Quality Monitoring System in Punjab (DLI-2), PGDP at a cost of Rs 2,972.
720 million
3. Strengthening of Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore (Revised) at a cost of Rs 6,281.649 million
4. Establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at a cost of Rs 4,639.225 million
The meeting was also attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Business
-
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development' initiative11 minutes ago
-
Spanish Parliamentarians meet for Commerce to explore trade opportunities4 minutes ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 0.55%4 minutes ago
-
LCCI promises full support to marriage halls business3 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 571 more points3 minutes ago
-
Commerce minister pledges support for textiles sector3 hours ago
-
CDWP recommends three energy sector projects worth Rs 58.857b to ECNEC4 hours ago
-
SBP injects over Rs3 trillion in the market4 hours ago
-
SBP suspends authorization of an Exchange Company4 hours ago
-
SCCI demands immediate abolishment of 2% provincial cess on expo6 hours ago
-
Punjab achieves surplus of Rs40 billion in Q1: Finance Ministry6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar3 hours ago