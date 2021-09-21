UrduPoint.com

Four Uplift Schemes Worth Rs 2.165b Approved

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 08:23 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,165.36 million (Rs 2.165 billion).

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,165.36 million (Rs 2.165 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 15th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Market Survey for Actualization of electric vehicles and infrastructure in Punjab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 14.000 million, Construction of Circular Road Rajanpur, Zia Shaheed Road, College Road and Theri Road, Rajanpur.

Length 7.31 Km at the cost of Rs 499.986 million, Rehabilitation and Carpeting of Metalled Road from Rafiq Chowk to Mehrabwala Ahmadpur East, Bahawalpur at the cost of Rs. 451.374 million and Rehabilitation of old Bulldozers for Sustainable Land Development Work to ensure food security at the cost of Rs 1,200 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board,Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevantprovincial departments also attended the meeting.

More Stories From Business

