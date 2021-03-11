UrduPoint.com
Fourteen ADRCs Successfully Decide Taxpayers' Disputes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 07:50 PM

Fourteen ADRCs successfully decide taxpayers' disputes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :As many as fourteen out of eighteen Alternative Dispute Resolution Committees (ADRCs) have so far successfully decided disputes referred by different grieved taxpayers to the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) since July 2020.

According to an FBR press statement issued here, while responding to the applicants' grievances on fast track basis, IR-Operations Wing, FBR, during the period July, 2020 to Feb, 2021, had constituted eighteen (18) Committees, under the sales tax, federal excise & income tax heads.

"FBR is making all out efforts to restore taxpayer's trust by taking several steps including resolution of tax disputes through constitution of ADRCs," the statement added.

The mechanism, as part of out of court settlement and revenue mobilization, has been mobilized to enable taxpayers to get their disputes settled in lesser time and without incurring litigation cost, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that by virtue of major facilitative change introduced through Finance Act-2020, an applicant, in order to avail ADRC, is not required to withdraw his case pending before any appellate forum.

To make the process more transparent and trust-worthy, ADRC is composed of three (03) members including Chief Commissioner-IR from the department's side and notable Chartered Accountants/ Lawyers & Businessmen from the private sector.

The committee is also empowered to stay the process of recovery in case of hardship, it added.

Taxpayer's application has to be finalized by the Committee within a short period of 120 days, which in itself is a big relief considering the usual time taken in various appellate fora before a case attains finality, it said.

