Fourteen People Missing As Oil Tanker Collides With Ship In Eastern China - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:28 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Fourteen people went missing after an oil tanker collided with a cargo ship at the mouth of the Yangtze River in eastern China, the official China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.
According to state media, the incident took place at 3:39 a.m.
local time (19:39 GMT on Wednesday) when an oil tanker carrying about 3,000 tonnes of gasoline collided with a cargo ship transporting sand. The collision led to a fire on the oil tanker, while the ship sank.
There were 14 people aboard the tanker and three on the ship. As of now, a rescue team has managed to find only three people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.
The cause of the incident and those responsible for it have not yet been established.