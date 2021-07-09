Fourth Chitral Economic & Development Conference on Aug 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Fourth Chitral Economic Development Conference will be held on August 22, 2021 in Chitral with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan as chief guest, said a press release issued here on Friday.

During the conference, the chief minister will also lay the foundation stones of Chitral Special Economic Zone (Gahreet) and Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry will also inaugurate several development projects in Chitral.

In connections with arrangements for the Chitral Economic Development Conference a meeting was held here that beside, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KP board of Investment and Trade, Hassan Daud Butt and Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan was also attended by Economic Revitalization for KP and FATA, Ilyas Hassan, Director Trade Development of Authority (TADP), Sabz Ali was also attended by the representative of various commercial banks.

Special cultural shows, polio match and industrial exhibition will also be held during the inaugural ceremony of the conference.

During the meeting, FPCCI and KP BoIT also constituted a joint committee that besides sending invitations to diplomats of various countries and national level dignitaries will also propose other measures in connections with arrangements for the event.

Coordinator of FPCCI for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sartaj Ahmad Khan has expressed the hope that the conference would prove a milestone in the progress and development of Chitral.