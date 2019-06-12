UrduPoint.com
Fourth US LNG Export Facility Opens With First Cargo Shipment - Energy Department

Wed 12th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The Cameron liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in the US state of Louisiana has shipped its first cargo of LNG, becoming the fourth such facility in the United States to enter service since 2016, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a press release on Friday.

"Train 1 is currently producing LNG, and the first LNG shipment departed the facility aboard the ship Marvel Crane," the release said.

"Train" is an industry term for a facility that converts dry natural gas into a liquid.

Following Cameron's initial May 31 shipment, the facility will continue to ship commissioning cargos until it receives approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to begin commercial shipments, the release said.

Commissioning cargos refer to pre-commercial cargo loaded while export facility operations are still undergoing final testing and inspection.

Cameron LNG will be the fourth US LNG-export facility placed into service since February 2016, the release said.

Monthly exports of LNG exports reached more than 4.0 billion cubic feet for the first time in January 2019, according to the release.

