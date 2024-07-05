ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Taiwan-based semiconductor giant Foxconn's second-quarter revenues increased by 19.12% year-on-year, according to the firm's release on Friday.

The firm's revenue totaled 1.5 trillion New Taiwanese Dollars ($46.

25 billion) in the April-June period.

During the first half, with the first quarter showing declines, the firm's revenues rose by 3.92% to 2.87 New Taiwanese dollars ($88.48 billion).

In June alone, the company's revenues grew by 16.07% to 490.7 billion New Taiwanese dollars ($15.12 billion).