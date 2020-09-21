UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Acknowledges Army Role In Establishing Peace,development In Tribal Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 12:47 PM

FPCCI acknowledges army role in establishing peace,development in tribal districts

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaisar Khan Daudzai on Monday said the business community acknowledged the role of Army in bringing back peace to the tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaisar Khan Daudzai on Monday said the business community acknowledged the role of Army in bringing back peace to the tribal districts.

Army has not only improved the security situation but also played a crucial role in rebuilding and developing the erstwhile FATA, he said.

The sacrifices of the army have changed the situation and now the local and foreign businessmen should start looking into opportunities in that area, said Vice President FPCCI.

Talking to the business community, he said investors should now take full advantage of the emerging situation and divert their investments to this area for good profits. The tribal districts have immense potential for investment because of its advantageous location, mineral resources and reliable manpower.

"The potential of former FATA could not be exploited in past due to security situation and lack of commitment but the incumbent government is serious about it,"he added.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai said that investment in former FATA amounts to investing in the future of the country,adding that the positive role of Army has won hearts and minds of the tribal people.

Law and order situation during the last decade forced many industries to close or relocate rendering many jobless who had a right to earn a decent living in their hometown therefore, the private sector and the government needed to redouble their efforts.

"The army is doing its best while other stakeholders should also do more for provision of facilities, civic services, infrastructure building and other development to ensure that youth of the area are engaged in healthy and constructive pursuits," he demanded.

The Government should provide special incentives to attract investment in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, cattle farming, forestry and mineral development in once highly unpredictable region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Business FATA Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture Government Industry Best

Recent Stories

Another blow to India as Nepal's revised map now i ..

53 seconds ago

Founder of truck maker Nikola resigns after fraud ..

56 seconds ago

Covid-19 has 'devastating' impact on people displa ..

57 seconds ago

Egypt, Ethiopia Can Find Compromise Over GERD Proj ..

1 minute ago

Two killed in separate incidents

6 minutes ago

IGAD Asks for Russian Assistance to Build Cancer C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.