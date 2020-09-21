FPCCI acknowledges army role in establishing peace,development in tribal districts

(@FahadShabbir)

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaisar Khan Daudzai on Monday said the business community acknowledged the role of Army in bringing back peace to the tribal districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Vice President Qaisar Khan Daudzai on Monday said the business community acknowledged the role of Army in bringing back peace to the tribal districts.

Army has not only improved the security situation but also played a crucial role in rebuilding and developing the erstwhile FATA, he said.

The sacrifices of the army have changed the situation and now the local and foreign businessmen should start looking into opportunities in that area, said Vice President FPCCI.

Talking to the business community, he said investors should now take full advantage of the emerging situation and divert their investments to this area for good profits. The tribal districts have immense potential for investment because of its advantageous location, mineral resources and reliable manpower.

"The potential of former FATA could not be exploited in past due to security situation and lack of commitment but the incumbent government is serious about it,"he added.

Qaisar Khan Daudzai said that investment in former FATA amounts to investing in the future of the country,adding that the positive role of Army has won hearts and minds of the tribal people.

Law and order situation during the last decade forced many industries to close or relocate rendering many jobless who had a right to earn a decent living in their hometown therefore, the private sector and the government needed to redouble their efforts.

"The army is doing its best while other stakeholders should also do more for provision of facilities, civic services, infrastructure building and other development to ensure that youth of the area are engaged in healthy and constructive pursuits," he demanded.

The Government should provide special incentives to attract investment in infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, cattle farming, forestry and mineral development in once highly unpredictable region.