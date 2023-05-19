FPCCI, Afghan Consulate discuss holding Pak-Afghan Expo

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region, and the Afghan Consulate have termed the Pak-Afghan Expo as a game-changer and revolutionary project for the economic development of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region, and the Afghan Consulate have termed the Pak-Afghan Expo as a game-changer and revolutionary project for the economic development of the region.

In this connection, a meeting between the Regional Coordinator FPCCI KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, and Afghan Consul General, Muhibullah also held on Friday and discussed matters relating to the successful holding of the expo to bring both countries closer to each other and promote trade and investment.

During the meeting, the officials of FPCCI and the Afghan Consulate discussed a suitable date for holding Pak-Afghan Expo and agreed to take up the matter with the governments of both countries.

Talking to Afghan Consul-General, Sartaj Ahmed Khan said that the proposed expo will be the first successful step in the history of both countries after which new avenues of economic development will open. He said that the governments, business community, and people of both countries have to play their due role in making the expo successful.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only neighbors but also Islamic brethren so it is the responsibility of all of us to establish the strongest people-to-people and trade relationship between both countries.

Afghan Consul General Muhibullah thanked the FPCCI for their efforts to make the Expo a success and said that the government of Afghanistan and her people including the business community of Afghanistan are