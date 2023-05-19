UrduPoint.com

FPCCI, Afghan Consulate Discuss Holding Pak-Afghan Expo

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2023 | 07:30 PM

FPCCI, Afghan Consulate discuss holding Pak-Afghan Expo

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region, and the Afghan Consulate have termed the Pak-Afghan Expo as a game-changer and revolutionary project for the economic development of the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region, and the Afghan Consulate have termed the Pak-Afghan Expo as a game-changer and revolutionary project for the economic development of the region.

In this connection, a meeting between the Regional Coordinator FPCCI KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, and Afghan Consul General, Muhibullah also held on Friday and discussed matters relating to the successful holding of the expo to bring both countries closer to each other and promote trade and investment.

During the meeting, the officials of FPCCI and the Afghan Consulate discussed a suitable date for holding Pak-Afghan Expo and agreed to take up the matter with the governments of both countries.

Talking to Afghan Consul-General, Sartaj Ahmed Khan said that the proposed expo will be the first successful step in the history of both countries after which new avenues of economic development will open. He said that the governments, business community, and people of both countries have to play their due role in making the expo successful.

He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are not only neighbors but also Islamic brethren so it is the responsibility of all of us to establish the strongest people-to-people and trade relationship between both countries.

Afghan Consul General Muhibullah thanked the FPCCI for their efforts to make the Expo a success and said that the government of Afghanistan and her people including the business community of Afghanistan are

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chambers Of Commerce All Government Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focu ..

UAE Maritime Week puts industry excellence in focus

3 minutes ago
 US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Informati ..

US House Republicans Ask 25 Agencies for Information on Remote Work Impacts - St ..

1 minute ago
 Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas a ..

Food supplies 'running low' in Italy flood areas as death toll rises

1 minute ago
 UAE President directs Ministry of Community Develo ..

UAE President directs Ministry of Community Development and Etihad Water &amp; E ..

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effect ..

Kazakhstan-EU Strategic Partnership Becomes Effective - European Commission

6 minutes ago
 Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims ..

Tesco chairman to step down over misconduct claims

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.