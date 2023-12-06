FPCCI annual achievement awards ceremony to be held on December 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Wednesday, informed that FPCCI annual achievement awards ceremony will be held on December 23 in Islamabad to recognize performance of businessmen who have worked tirelessly to promote Pakistan’s trade and industry.

The FPCCI president, in a statement issued here, said that 11th edition of the annual awards would be the unprecedented ensemble of ambassadors of major and friendly economies who would present the awards to winners.

He said that acting Dean of Diplomatic Corps Islamabad and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Morocco, Mohamed Karmoune, would be the chief guest of the ceremony.

It is pertinent to note that FPCCI is the apex body representing all 250 chambers, associations and trade bodies of the country in trade, industry and services sectors and its achievement awards ceremony attracts all the major stakeholders of Pakistan’s economy.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh maintained that it was the first time that a number of dignitaries representing Pakistan’s trading partners and major foreign investors would honor the awards ceremony offering a unique opportunity to Pakistan’s business community to tap enormous potential of the event to unfold huge commercial possibilities across the globe.

Besides media coverage, live streaming of FPCCI’s Achievement Awards would be available on social media as well, he said adding that, the publicity and outreach of the awards would be an added advantage for the Pakistani entrepreneurs aimed at encouraging and recognizing the performance of the businessmen who have performed tirelessly to promote Pakistan’s trade and industry.