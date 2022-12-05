FPCCI, APCEA join hands for uplift of gemstone sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) have joined hands to prepare a comprehensive strategy for development of the gemstone sector.

In this connection, a meeting was held in the Regional office of FPCCI here on Monday. Those who attended included Regional Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Chairman, APCEA Syed Minhajuddin, Haji Mamoor Khan and Regional Secretary FPCCI Engineer Khalid Haider.

During the meeting, the representatives of APECA gave a detailed briefing regarding the gemstone sector of the province and called for serious measures to resolve problems faced by the businessmen of the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, Mayor of Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali and FPCCI itself has taken up the development of the sector with Ministry of Commerce and keen in the promotion of the sector.

He said that FPCCI and APCEA will make joint efforts and approach both Federal and provincial governments to address the issues of the gemstone industry and sort out a solid and sustainable solution.