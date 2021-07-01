FPCCI appeals Apex court to review orders for demolishing buildings in Karachi

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while expressing concerns over the demolition of Nasla Tower and others buildings, have appealed the Supreme Court to review orders in the regard as such a process would bring all business activities in Karachi to a standstill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), while expressing concerns over the demolition of Nasla Tower and others buildings, have appealed the Supreme Court to review orders in the regard as such a process would bring all business activities in Karachi to a standstill.

President FPCCI Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and VP FPCCI Arif Yousuf Jeeva in a statement issued here on Thursday said that the federation was strongly against illegal constructions but demolition of buildings despite of fulfilling all the legal requirements was spreading frustration among the citizens, builders, developers, and traders of Karachi.

They were of the opinion that such a move has made local and foreign investors fearful of investing in the construction sector in Karachi which was detrimental not only to Karachi but also to the country.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that more than 100 other industries were associated with the construction sector.

"If the construction sector in Karachi suffers, the wheel of other ancillary industries will also stop resulting into a storm of unemployment" he asserted.

He alleged Sindh Building Control Authority and other concerned agencies of providing false information to the Supreme Court and said that decisions based on such information were severely affecting businessmen, builders, and ordinary citizens.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo requested the esteemed judges of the Supreme Court to review the orders for demolishing the Nasla Tower and other buildings to protect the citizens and construction sector of Karachi and all the other stakeholders.

The FPCCI President also demanded of the SBCA to prepare a list of illegally constructed buildings in Karachi after consultation with the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) to address the issue.