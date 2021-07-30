UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Appeals To Reconsider Decisions On Lockdown In Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:56 PM

FPCCI appeals to reconsider decisions on lockdown in Sindh

President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Friday appealed to the government of Sindh to reconsider lockdown decision as it would result in major losses to the industry

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Friday appealed to the government of Sindh to reconsider lockdown decision as it would result in major losses to the industry.

In a statement president FPCCI emphasized that Pakistan's economic hub Karachi should not be completely locked down in the larger national interest and all industries should be allowed to operate seven days a week and continue their production unabated while restaurants should also be allowed to continue 24 hours takeaway and delivery services.

In order to facilitate common man, all grocery stores in the province should be allowed to operate seven days a week till 8 pm, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo further appealed and recommended that the only solution out of the current situation, without causing any harm to businesses and employment opportunities, was to allow business and economic activities under strict compliance of SOPs and mandatory vaccination of the workforce.

He said that if industries and businesses remain under restrictions, we would not be able to pay salaries. He added that FPCCI is ever-ready to fully support the Government of Sindh in order to create a thriving economic environment in the province.

He hoped that FPCCI's concerted appeal to the Government of Sindh would result in reconsideration of the strict decisions taken and would result in a more compliant environment in the province vis--vis COVID control and protecting the economic and employment opportunities through taking all stakeholders onboard.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Man Hub All Government Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Canadian Economy Contracts for Second Straight Mon ..

Canadian Economy Contracts for Second Straight Month in May - Statistics Agency

8 minutes ago
 China's 'Dictator' Ma Long retains Olympic table t ..

China's 'Dictator' Ma Long retains Olympic table tennis crown

10 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka bans three Test players for one year ove ..

Sri Lanka bans three Test players for one year over covid breach

10 minutes ago
 460 new Covid cases confirmed in KP

460 new Covid cases confirmed in KP

10 minutes ago
 Door to door vaccination drive launched in Punjab

Door to door vaccination drive launched in Punjab

10 minutes ago
 Fawad asks fresh graduates to buckle up for PTV in ..

Fawad asks fresh graduates to buckle up for PTV internship

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.