FPCCI appeals to reconsider decisions on lockdown in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo on Friday appealed to the government of Sindh to reconsider lockdown decision as it would result in major losses to the industry.

In a statement president FPCCI emphasized that Pakistan's economic hub Karachi should not be completely locked down in the larger national interest and all industries should be allowed to operate seven days a week and continue their production unabated while restaurants should also be allowed to continue 24 hours takeaway and delivery services.

In order to facilitate common man, all grocery stores in the province should be allowed to operate seven days a week till 8 pm, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo further appealed and recommended that the only solution out of the current situation, without causing any harm to businesses and employment opportunities, was to allow business and economic activities under strict compliance of SOPs and mandatory vaccination of the workforce.

He said that if industries and businesses remain under restrictions, we would not be able to pay salaries. He added that FPCCI is ever-ready to fully support the Government of Sindh in order to create a thriving economic environment in the province.

He hoped that FPCCI's concerted appeal to the Government of Sindh would result in reconsideration of the strict decisions taken and would result in a more compliant environment in the province vis--vis COVID control and protecting the economic and employment opportunities through taking all stakeholders onboard.