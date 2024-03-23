FPCCI appoints Shahida Parveen as Convener KPK Regional Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has appointed Mrs Shahida Parveen as Convener FPCCI's Women Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Regional Standing Committee on Women Empowerment & Development for the year 2024-2025.

The committee would represent Women Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, Peshawar Division, according to press statement received here.

Shahida Parveen, the Proprietor Blossom’s Beauty Saloon has been authorized to select and appoint professional and experienced members throughout the KPK Region (minimum nine members) in here Committee from the relevant fields and sector.

She has been asked to convene meeting of the Committee within 30 days of this nomination and has been advised to hold at least one meeting of her respective committee quarterly and furnish details of actions taken by the committee to the FPCCI Secretariat.

The performance and contribution of the Committee will also be highlighted and published in FPCCI performance report.

The activities of the Committee will be reviewed on quarterly basis, the statement said adding if the Committee remained non-functional, the Convenership may be withdrawn. The Committee would keep close coordination with the FPCCI Secretariat for necessary guidance and assistance.