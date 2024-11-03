Open Menu

FPCCI Appoints Sohail Talat Chairman Special Committee On Cotton Revival

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In a significant development aimed at revitalizing Pakistan's agriculture and cotton industry, the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) appointed senior leader Malik Suhail Talat as the chairman of a Special Committee on Cotton revival.

A formal notification was issued, and a ceremony was held in Multan to mark this important appointment.

The event was attended by FPCCI Patron-in-Chief and former caretaker provincial minister of Punjab, S.M. Tanveer, Task Force Chairman Dr. Gohar Ejaz, Regional Chairman Zaki Ejaz, and senior business leader Malik Tanveer Arshad, who together presented the official notification to Malik Suhail Talat.

Speaking at the occasion, S.M. Tanveer emphasized the FPCCI’s success in reducing interest rate and outlined the organization’s commitment to restoring the country’s cotton production. He noted that Malik Suhail Talat’s appointment as chairman was strategic, given his extensive experience with the FPCCI as a former convener of the Regional Cotton and Textile Committee and as a two-year coordinator for FPCCI’s initiatives.

In his acceptance speech, Malik Suhail Talat thanked the FPCCI leadership for their trust and support. He commended S.M. Tanveer and Task Force Chairman Gohar Ejaz for their tireless efforts for economic stability.

Talat Sohail committed to prioritizing cotton research institutions, tackling climate challenges, and phasing out substandard seeds in favor of high-yield, modern varieties. “Our focus will be on producing superior raw cotton, which yields higher quality fiber and additional edible oil from seeds,” he said.

The FPCCI aimed to unify all cotton stakeholders to address economic issues.

He underscored the importance of incentives for farmers, noting that providing fair support price would encourage them to focus on cotton production. “The restoration of the cotton industry was essential for stabilizing our economy,” he added.

Mr Talat said that he would play an active role and try to come up with the expectations as the chairman of the committee.

More Stories From Business