FPCCI asks women entrepreneurs to enhance IT skills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday called upon the women entrepreneurs to enhance their skills in the Information Technology and adopt innovative ways to further enhance and promote their business.

Addressing 'International Conference on Pakistan Export Potentials-Women Led Business', Vice Presidents of the Chambers Riffat Malik, and Amin Ullah Baig said that economic development was not possible without the financial empowerment and development of womenfolk.

They said that women entrepreneurs were facing various hurdles in establishing their business as well as its growth and development as compared to their male competitors. They urged the need for providing level playing fields to women business to encourage them to develop and promote their own business as well as playing an active role in economic development and social prosperity of the country. They said that social, economic and security challenges, lack of access to professional networks and poor access to capital remain were key obstacles in growth for women entrepreneurs in the country. Women-led businesses need to be supported to venture for export and flourishing domestic trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Riffat Malik Vice President FPCCI emphasized the women entrepreneurs for enhancing their skills in the IT and find ways and means to promote their business by adopting innovations and modern skills of management. "Women entrepreneurs can earn substantial income from their business pitches on social media sitting at home, so it is important for women entrepreneurs to come forward in the field of information technology", she added.

She further said that now it was the era of information technology and everything is moving online so without learning its proper use, development and progress was not possible anymore.

She said despite these challenges a large majority of women in the country were running businesses successfully. She said that she had devoted herself for promoting women entrepreneurship and resolving the problems of women-led businesses. The FPCCI is the premier organization supporting entrepreneurs and professionals, she said adding that it would continue its work to ensure equal rights in every sector of the economy.

Addressing the conference Amin Ullah Baig said that there was a dire need to boost self-confidence and self-belief in the female youth leaders to improve the participation of women in the future of Pakistan's economic stability.

Women in Pakistan have great potential and just needed opportunities to channel their potential and talent into a successful future, he said adding that the economic empowerment of women requires legislation for ease of doing business and to provide them a conducive economic environment.

The FPCCI is committed for the development of women entrepreneurs and business leaders as it focusing on women micro-entrepreneurs and other neglected sectors, he said adding that women workers perform as good as male workers and in some instances, they even outperform them. The Chambers will also continue to support female entrepreneurs, as economic expansion and prosperity of the country are closely linked to the success of women, he said adding that women empowerment had a positive impact on the economy and the generations and should be given top priority.