FPCCI, business Community hailed, ‘39th Trade Expo in Indonesia’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the business community on Tuesday hailed the ‘39th Trade Expo held in Indonesia (Jakarta), a significant forum for promoting economic and trade integration amongst the world economies, including Pakistan.

Around 116 countries, including Pakistan, will participate in the 4-day 39th Indonesia Convention Exhibition, which will be held from November 9-12, in Jakarta (Indonesia).

Meanwhile, talking to the APP, the President of the Federation Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh said that the ‘39th Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) is extremely important for increasing economic and trade activities and promoting investment between Pakistan and Indonesia.

The President said that the ‘39th Indonesia Convention Exhibition’ provides opportunities for businessmen and investors from both countries including local Indonesian businessmen to trade and invest in the Indonesian and Pakistan markets.

He said that this exhibition is successfully held every year in Jakarta, Indonesia, and this year also around thousands of international and local exporters and traders from 116 countries including Pakistan and Central Asian states set up stalls in the exhibition.

Atif said that the two countries already have a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) 2012 and for its further expansion, both countries need to move forward.

He said that apart from this, there are extensive provisions of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to promote free trade in Pakistan and Indonesia.

President CEO, of Club Pakistan, Ejaz Nisar said that this year different sectors participated in the exhibition including trade, industry, tourism, sectors including trade, rubber, automotive, and spare parts) fashion (Fashion Modest Fashion, Footwear, Jewellery) healthcare and beauty Products (Personal Care, Cosmetics) food and beverages, fisheries and Seafood Products, Processed meat products, frozen foodstuff Cacao and Processed Cacao Products, Vegetable, Coffee, Tea, Spices, Beverages) Medical Equipment (Personal Protective Equipment, Clinical Equipment, Laboratory Equipment Healthcare Equipment, Medicine, Pharmaceutical) Furniture and Home decoration (Furniture, Handicraft, Home Decoration, Furnishings) Digital and Services (Digital Streaming Services, Digital Gaming Industry, Manufacturing Products (CPO, Paper and Paper Products, animation Industry Licensing and Merchandising, Digital Finance, E-Commerce, Digital Advertising, Logistics, Franchising Skilled Workforce).

He said that as an annual promotional agenda, 39-Trade Expo Indonesia 2024 will feature exhibitions, business forum, business counseling, and business matching with a focus on selected industries such as manufacturing, fashion and accessories, healthcare and beauty, medical equipment, furniture and home decorations, digital and services, as well as food and beverage.

He said that there is a lot of potential for the improvement of economic and trade relations between Pakistan and Indonesia.

Ejaz said that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Indonesia is not in line with the potential which needs to be further increased.

He said that the Indonesian government is currently focusing on the growth and development of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The President said that at present there are 12,50 million small and medium-scale industries in Indonesia, in which there is room for further development, and we are fully supporting them.

He said that this exhibition held in Indonesia is very important for the development of the tourism sector in Pakistan and

Indonesia.

He said that in terms of the population of Indonesia and Pakistan, the market consisting of 500 million people can open new ways of cooperation in all economic sectors including tourism and trade in both countries.

There is a need to understand the mutual markets and different economic sectors in both countries, which could open new avenues for mutual economic cooperation.