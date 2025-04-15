FPCCI, business leaders' hails "Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2025"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) leadership and business community leaders have hailed the holding of “Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2025, organized by Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) and termed it important in promoting domestic trade.

The participation of 87 industrial brands of Gujranwala in the industrial exhibition in Islamabad and the participation of such a large number of foreign ambassadors and diplomats gave this industrial exhibition an international color, which is a great achievement of the President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rana Muhammad Saddique Khan and the Executive Committee of the GCCI, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG), Mr SM Tanveer here in message.

The three-day event is a premier Business to Business (B2B) trade fair organized by the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI).

S.M. Tanveer praised the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for successfully organizing the three days Industrial Expo being held from April 11-13, 2025, which had brought together industry leaders, businesses, and innovators to showcase local production, craftsmanship, and innovation.

Senior business leader said that Gujranwala industries have huge potential for playing their due role in the country's economy and increasing the country’s export at the optimum level.

He said that Gujranwala has 18000 Small and Medium Industries (SMEs), which are the backbone of the country's economy and have big potential for increasing exports.

President, FPCCI Atif Ikram Sheikh felicitated the GCCI leadership for holding of Made in Gujranwala Exhibition 2025 and said that Gujranwala is fourth biggest industrial city of Pakistan and can play pivotal role for increasing the country's exports.

He said that GCCI's Made in Gujranwala Expo-2025 is a milestone for achieving the country’s economic goals and connecting the city with the global supply chain.

Atif said that the city has huge potential for SMEs, which requires liquidity and connection with international markets for these events play a major role.

The Gujranwala Expo 2025 continued for consecutive three days started from April 11 to 13th showcased a wide array of brands and products from innovation to craftsmanship aimed at boosting local production, promoting exports, and strengthening the domestic economy to reduce reliance on imports.

The Expo provides a valuable platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to connect, explore high-quality products, and discover emerging market trends.

Formally inaugurated on April 11th by Federal Minister for Finance and revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan, the event was attended by prominent government officials, business leaders, ambassadors, traders, and a diverse group of attendees.

At the expo, over 90 stalls have been set up, showcasing a variety of products, including home appliances, sanitary items, edibles, beauty products, cutlery, LED lights, dresses, plastic goods, paints, and products related to the electrical industry.