UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Calls For Granting Formal Industrial Status To Furniture Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 06:58 PM

FPCCI calls for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region has demanded for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector and taking of sincere steps to resolve its problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Region has demanded for granting formal industrial status to furniture sector and taking of sincere steps to resolve its problems.

The demand was made during a meeting held here on Monday at FPCCI Regional Office Peshawar with Coordinator Sartaj Ahmed Khan, in the chair. Besides, office bearers of the furniture association, the representatives of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment & Trade (KP-BoIT), Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bank of Khyber, Bank Al Habib and other institutions also attended the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to listen to the problems of the people associated with the furniture business and make it possible for them to have access to concerned authorities and commercial banks for starting a new business under the Prime Minister Scheme and or to expand the ongoing business through loan schemes including special schemes of solar system and creation of awareness about loan schemes and procedures for installation was also to be provided.

In the meeting, the furniture sector business community of Peshawar informed about their problems and said that more than 800 units are operating only in Tehkal area of Peshawar equipped with machinery worth millions of rupees, but problems including massive load shedding of electricity and multiple taxes pushed the business down to the brink of collapse due to which many workers and entrepreneurs have to take other jobs to feed themselves and their families.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Coordinator FPCCI KP Region, Sartaj Ahmad Khan said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, KP Governor Haji Ghulam Ali and Caretaker Minister are making all-out efforts for promotion of business activities and strengthen the national economy.

He demanded for declaring furniture as a formal industry, saying the province has no shortage of skilled workforce to produce quality furniture products.

During the meeting, the representatives of commercial banks gave detailed briefings to the participants regarding business loan schemes and said that their communication with them will continue till the realization of practical benefits.

The FPCCI Coordinator told the participants that all those businessmen concerned over higher power tariffs can get financial support through schemes from banks for installing solar systems, but also stressed the need for awareness about these schemes.

The officials and entrepreneurs of the furniture association participating in the meeting expressed their gratitude to FPCCI officials and expressed the hope that the joint struggle will sustain the furniture business in the near future and that significant progress will be made in solving the problems.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Load Shedding Loan Peshawar Shortage Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Electricity Business State Bank Of Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Progress Ghulam Ali Bank Al-Habib Bank Of Khyber All From Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US ..

Rupee touches historic low of Rs285.42 against US dollar

3 minutes ago
 SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial ..

SBP Governor for standardizing 'Islamic financial contracts'

8 minutes ago
 Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

Babar Azam joined by his mother to perform Hajj

45 minutes ago
 Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal ..

Asian, European markets diverge after US debt deal

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes B ..

Pakistan Cup Women's Cricket: Dynamites thrashes Blasters by 78 runs

8 minutes ago
 Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

Sidra Amin leads Dynamites to third straight win

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.