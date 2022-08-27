UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Calls For Maximum Facilities To SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Saturday urged the government to maximum facilitate the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and take concrete steps for enhancing exports and developing the IT sector.

SMEs are the backbone of the country's economy and promotion of the sector would not only eliminate a gap in exports and imports but also improve an overall economic situation.

FPCCI Regional Chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi expressed these views in a meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) Hashim Raza and Environmental Specialists of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Dr Shahbaz Ali Khan here at the FPCCI Regional Office.

Qureshi said that non-traditional products and new markets would have to be found to increase exports and industries should be promoted for import substitution.

He also identified SMEs as the main source of reducing poverty and expanding the national economy via job creation. However, certain regulations or interventions were required to boost the sector.

Nadeem Qureshi said an industrial estate should be set up for SMEs so that they could be provided with all facilities at one place.

SMEDA CEO Hashim Raza assured full cooperation in this regard and said the SMEDA was working on the Industrial Estate for SMEs. The industrialization had been done through SMEs all over the world. For young people and women, the SMEDA had launched new schemes in which new businesses and current businessmen can participate with new projects. He added that easy loan schemes for SMEs would continue.

Dr Shahbaz Ali Khan briefed the participants about the Punjab government's loan schemes forenvironment-friendly small and medium enterprises projects.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan World Exports Import Government Of Punjab Punjab Chambers Of Commerce Job Young Women Market All Government Industry

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

3 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

3 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

8 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.