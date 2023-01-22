UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Calls For Simplification Of Tax System

Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2023 | 04:50 PM

FPCCI calls for simplification of tax system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Regional Coordinator, Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Sartaj Ahmad Khan has called for the simplification of the tax system to enable the business community and others to file their taxes through online procedure.

He said that the reformation and simplification of the tax system will not only enhance the national tax net rather will also promote business activities in the country.

Addressing a joint meeting of the FPCCI and Pakistan academy for Rural Development, he urged the KP Revenue Authority to take the business community into confidence regarding taxation and hold awareness sessions like seminars and workshops regarding benefits of tax depositing.

He further urged KPRA to introduce a one-window operation and make online payment of taxes highly simple, so the business community could not face any hardships in depositing their taxes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA), Minhajuddin said that all businessmen are keen on depositing of their taxes, but due to lack of facilitation they are facing hardships in this regard.

He urged the management of KPRA to make its online portal simplified and easily accessible for trading community.

On this occasion, the representatives of Pakistan Academy for Rural Development assured the trading community for redressal of their tax-related issues and said that the state machinery is working through trade and business activities.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’ ..

Dubai Culture, Tashkeel partner to cement Dubai’s creative sector

2 hours ago
 Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward ..

Strata reports record-breaking year, looks forward to further success in 2023

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd January 2023

8 hours ago
 Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise in ..

Furuhashi goal-spree continues as Celtic cruise into Scottish Cup last 16

17 hours ago
 Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on ..

Brazil's newly elected Lula heads to Argentina on first trip abroad

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.