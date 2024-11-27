FPCCI, CCIs hails Tashkent, Lahore direct flight starting from November 29th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) from different regions on Wednesday declared the direct flight from Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Lahore on November 29th as significant for the bilateral economic ties between the two brotherly countries.

The national airline of Uzbekistan, ‘Uzbek Airways,’ will land at Lahore Airport from Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, on Friday, November 29 at 9:00 a.m. and will start its direct flight operation, and this weekly flight operation is likely to be increased in the coming months.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other business bodies have hailed the commencement of a direct air link between Pakistan and Uzbekistan on November 29 as it would help to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

It would prove to be useful in forging bilateral business and economic integration with the Central state of the Central Asian region, Uzbekistan and other Central Asian states, President of, Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Sheikh, said while talking to APP here.

President FPCCI said one flight in a week from Tashkent , the industrial hub of Central Asian States, to Lahore, would help enhance economic and trade activities and regional economic integration.

Atif Kkram said the Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad deserved appreciation for playing a significant role in the launch of a direct air link between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

President’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, from different cities and regions of the countries agreed that the direct flight link was a useful development and would help improve bilateral economic relations between the two countries.

President of, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani told APP that the business community of Karachi anticipates that this step would have a positive impact on trilateral as well as bilateral trade relations with Uzbekistan and Central Asia.

Talking to APP, President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mian Abuzar Shad , said Uzbekistan is an important country in the Central Asian region and the direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore would strengthen business relations between the two countries and all the credit in that regard goes to embassies of both countries in Islamabad and Tashkent.

Talking to APP, the President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan hailed the direct flight between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and said that the role of the business community of Gujranwala is significant in increasing bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

President GCCI said that Pakistan and Central Asian states, especially Uzbekistan, have a common economic and trade future and only through the concept of shared economic prosperity can economic development come to our region.

Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, traders and the business community are already doing business in Uzbekistan in different sectors, and this direct flight operation benefited the business community of Gujranwala.

President of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rehan Naseem Bharara, said besides trade relations, the direct flight link would also help in enhancing tourism and cultural ties between the two countries.

Meanwhile talking to APP, President of Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muhammad Ayub Mariani, hailed the direct flight from Tashkent to Lahore and said such direct flights should be started between major cities of the two countries, including Quetta which had a historical connection with Central Asia.

President of Peshawar (Sarhad) Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Fazal Moqeem Khan, said the SCCI welcomed a direct air link between Uzbekistan Capital, Tashkent and Lahore as their businessmen would be commercially connected with Central Asia. Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Anjum Nisar and General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil, also hailed the direct flight between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.