(@FahadShabbir)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saturday celebrated International Women's Day 2022 and held an event to acknowledge Pakistani women working in various sectors on the basis of their accomplishments and vision

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Saturday celebrated International Women's Day 2022 and held an event to acknowledge Pakistani women working in various sectors on the basis of their accomplishments and vision.

Wife of Governor Punjab Begum Parveen Sarwar, FPCCI Management Committee Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Former President Mian Anjum Nisar, Khawaja Shahzaib Akram, Muhammad Ali Mian, Riffat Malik, Dr. Shehla Javed Akram and notable women and civil society activists attended the function. Women from all walks of life shared their challenges and struggles, and celebrated their successes.

Speaking on occasion, Parveen Sarwar said that women had to be represented in all spheres, including economic and political. Economic development is not possible without the development of women.

FPCCI Management Committee Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said that women of Pakistan have an essential role in national development.

Moreover, the role of women in education and other fields is commendable. Therefore, women's empowerment should be encouraged.

Irfan Iqbal further said that women would be given full representation in the FPCCI, adding that the development goal could not be achieved without the active participation of women in the economy. Therefore, women are requested to come forward in business; full support will be given from the platform of Federation Chamber, he added.

Nadeem Qureshi said that "Every day is Women's Day. islam commands us to ensure the protection of women's rights". He said that women represent half of the population of Pakistan and participation in all sectors would bring a significant change in the country's economic development.