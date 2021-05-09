FPCCI censures Sindh govt for restricting restaurants' takeaway, home delivery services

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, has expressed disappointment over recently issued restrictions from the Government of Sindh for takeaways from restaurants.

In a statement issued here on Sunday FPCCI president referred to an NCOC notification allowing 24/7 takeaway services for restaurants nationwide and said that Sindh government has issued some SOPs that were not even in accordance with NCOC directives as the provincial government has restricted it to 07:00 pm everyday with effect from May 07, 2021.

To make matters worse, the provincial government was using brutal force of police to block even the home deliveries, which it has itself allowed while Police were also forcing restaurants to discontinue takeaways, he complained.

"The multinational fast food chains are allowed to continue their drive-thru services, while the local brands and restaurants are being bullied by police" he lamented adding that despite being contacted, again and again, provincial ministers were not taking any action.

FPCCI president demanded the CM Sindh to immediately take the unlawful notification back and allow 24/7 takeaways and home deliveries as allowed by NCOC and being done in rest of Pakistan.