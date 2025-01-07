FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC projects

(@Abdulla99267510)

Saud Faisal Malik highlights importance of CPEC, welcomes first-time in history participation of a Chinese trade delegation led by Mr. Wang HuiHua, Chairman of All Pakistan-Chinese Chambers of Commerce

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 6th, 2025) The first-ever Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) central standing meeting on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has called for swift and timely execution of all the projects under the CPEC as they are vital for Pakistan’s economic prosperity and industrial growth.

Held here Monday at the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Capital Office, the meeting was attended by noted trade and business figures, chambers’ representatives and media persons.

The meeting was chaired by convener of the committee, Mr. Saud Faisal Malik who is also CEO of The Daily CPEC, Deputy Editor-in-Chief and Chief of Digital Media, Pakistan Observer.

In his address, Mr. Saud Faisal Malik highlighted the committee's objectives that include attracting foreign investment to the country, creating a business-friendly environment, addressing the issues being faced by the business and traders community, establishing linkages with international chambers in the best interests of the country.

He particularly mentioned the significance of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and welcomed the first-time in the history participation of a Chinese trade delegation led by Mr. Wang HuiHua, Chairman of the All Pakistan-Chinese Chambers of Commerce.

About the ongoing CPEC projects, particularly related to infrastructure development, energy sector growth, and industrialization, Mr Saud Malik called them not only a game changer for the business climate in Pakistan but also for job generation and opening new possibilities.

While significant progress has been made, we recognize the challenges that hinder timely their completion, said Mr Saud Faisal Malik adding the FPCCI forum, as the apex body of Pakistan's business community, would work closely with the government to identify bottlenecks and propose actionable solutions to ensure seamless execution.

“One of our key priorities is to attract more investment into Pakistan as CPEC offers unparalleled opportunities in sectors like education, technology, and industrial development. As the representative of Pakistan’s private sector, FPCCI will play a pivotal role in showcasing these opportunities to international investors.

"We will work on formulating recommendations for incentivizing investments, including tax incentives, streamlined regulatory processes, and investment-friendly policies,” he said.

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has also opened new avenues for attracting investments into Pakistan, he said and assured the FPCCI collaboration with with SIFC to identify high-potential sectors, develop actionable strategies, and create an enabling business environment. We will support SIFC in enhancing Pakistan’s investment ecosystem, ensuring that CPEC’s goals align with national economic priorities, said Mr Saud Faisal Malik.

Chairman of the FPCCI Capital Office Islamabad, Mr. Karim Aziz in his address emphasized transformative potential of the CPEC, which extends beyond infrastructure and energy projects to encompass regional connectivity, economic integration, and socio-economic development. The committee discussed the measures showcasing opportunities to the international investors and formulating recommendations for incentivizing investments.

President of the National Institute of Maritime Affairs and Deputy Convener of the FPCCI CSC on CPEC, Vice Admiral (R) Ahmed Saeed shared his experiences working with the Chinese counterparts and highlighted the importance of learning from them. With his 41-year career in the Pakistan Navy, Vice Admiral Ahmed Saeed said it was the right time to invest in Pakistan. The committee plans to works with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and other stakeholders to identify high-potential sectors and create an enabling business environment.

At the end, Vice President of the FPCCI, Mr Tariq Jadoon on behalf of the FPCCI and the Central Standing Committee on CPEC, extended heartfelt gratitude to all the distinguished participants for their valuable insights and active contributions to the meeting. FPCCI, he said, as the apex business body of Pakistan, would ensure that the resolutions discussed were effectively communicated and translated into meaningful actions to maximize the socio-economic impact of CPEC on our country.

Managing Director (MD), Tessori Group, Imran Tessori; COO SB Media (Pvt) Ltd Ahsan Butt; MD COO SB Media, Atif Butt; Chairman Maroof International Hospital, Chaudhry Naseer; CEO, ZEUS Energy, Faheem Ashraf; CEO Century Investment, Husnain Malik; CEO, MB8 Private Ltd Saad Abbas and MS Bilour Industries Pvt Ltd Sherbaz Bilour also attended the meeting and appreciated the efforts being undertaken to enhance B2B cooperation among leading business companies and chambers of Pakistan and the world.