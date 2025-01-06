FPCCI, Chambers Entirely Endorse Government Five-years, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), business Chamber of commerce on Monday endorsed government's five years, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative for sustainable economic development in the country.
Meanwhile, talking to APP, President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh said the business community proclaims full support for the government's five-year economic plan "Uraan Pakistan" and five-year plan is a significant step towards providing a strong economic foundation for an inclusive economy.
President FPCCI said the solution to Pakistan's economic challenges is to exports led growth, for which special attention has been paid in this program, and a large part of the country's exports consists of textile products, special attention also needs to be paid to the Information Technology (IT) sector.
After diversification of trade in the country, now there is a need to focus on traditional as well as non-traditional products to increase the country’s exports said that an 11 percent increase in exports, 34 percent increase in remittances and 34 percent increase in IT exports is the hallmark of the economic development.
He hailed the current economic recovery and said that a long-term reform agenda is required for the success of the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ plan and said the economy will develop only when the wheel of small, medium and large scale industry runs at full capacity.
Atif Ikram Sheikh said that sustainable economic growth is possible only when the prices of electricity and gas are competitive with other countries in the region.
Meanwhile welcoming the government five-year economic plan, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, the acting President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has acknowledged the potential of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious "Uraan Pakistan" initiative—a five-year national economic plan focusing on the 5Es (exports, e-Pakistan, environment, energy, equity, and empowerment)—to guide the country toward sustainable growth.
He further supported the Prime Minister’s emphasis on privatizing and outsourcing loss-making State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as essential measures to curb financial losses and improve efficiency in the public sector. Siddiqui called for the active involvement of business leadership, particularly Chambers of Commerce, in formulating economic policies to ensure that these policies are practical and viable. He also suggested assigning export tasks to foreign missions, particularly trade counselors, to effectively support Pakistan’s export goals.
Talking to APP,President of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Rana Muhammad Siddique Khan hailed the five-year homegrown national economic Plan, “Uraan Pakistan” (2024-29) and said that this comprehensive plan will play significant role for sustainable economic development in the country.
The five-year homegrown national economic Plan, “Uraan Pakistan” (2024-29) was announced by the government to be a milestone in sustainable economic growth and termed it as a significant step for the restoration of the country's economy, President GCCI said.
The President GCCI said that currently the country's economy is facing major challenges and the business community of Gujranwala welcomes “Uraan Pakistan” and considers it pivotal for the country's economic development.
He said that this comprehensive five-year economic plan (2024-29) has three main pillars including the leading role of the Private sector, exports-led growth and managing the public debt, which was quite relevant for the restoration of the national economy.
Meanwhile, praising the economic strategy evolved by the current economic team of the government, he said that now “We achieved economic stability and through the comprehensive economic road of” Uraan Pakistan” country’s economy to achieve sustainable economic growth also.”
Recent Stories
UNRWA says Gaza child deaths due to cold rise to 8
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes
UAE sets historic record in aviation sector with over one million air movements ..
Private educational institutions, schools to reopen in federal capital by tomorr ..
Three brothers killed inside lockup in Tandliawala police station
Ministerial Development Council reviews various policies, legislation, updates o ..
Seven projects to develop correctional, rehabilitation centres in Abu Dhabi
Verdict in 190m pound case against Imran, Bushra deferred again until Jan 13
Korea's foreign reserves hit 5-yr low in December
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 2025
Liverpool 1-1 Man Utd
More Stories From Business
-
FPCCI, Chambers entirely endorse government five-years, ‘Uraan Pakistan’ Initiative5 minutes ago
-
Machinery imports witness 12.82% surge in five months25 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open2 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 January 20255 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 January 20256 hours ago
-
Former VP terms performance of FPCCI in 2024 unsatisfactory20 hours ago
-
WASA recovered record revenue of Rs342m in December20 hours ago
-
Top fruit, vegetable exporter pioneering ‘Mushroom business, invest $6 million in business21 hours ago
-
Export of baseball bats can be increased manifold: Exporter22 hours ago
-
India’s intransigence main hurdle in resolving Kashmir dispute: Naqazh24 hours ago