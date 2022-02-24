FPCCI chief hails PM, MoITT for incentive package

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 11:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chairman of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI)'s Management Committee, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has conveyed his satisfaction and pleasure over the support measures announced for the Companies and Freelancers in the Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) sectors by the Prime Minister Imran Khan on the proposals of Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT).

In this regard, he also accredited the tireless efforts and incessant policy advocacy through persuading the power corridors by Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, immediate Past President of FPCCI, round the year 2021, said a press release issued here.

FPCCI Chief explained that the aforementioned package will provide the much needed relief through tax exemptions & waivers; ease of undertaking foreign exchange transactions; safeguarding foreign exchange earnings of IT companies and freelancers; recording and promoting the IT Services Providers and help realize the Prime Minister's vision to take IT exports to $50 billion in future.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh added that business community from the platform of FPCCI has always demanded incentives for the freelancers and the companies in the IT industry for their huge potential to literally multiply the rate of export growth; promote the services industries; create millions of employment opportunities and earn valuable foreign exchange to support trade balance, current account and Foreign Exchange Reserves (FER).

FPCCI chief has also welcomed the formation of Pakistan Technology Startup Fund; which will serve as the venture capital fund for the IT startups and facility of Rs. 1 billion as the seed money.

He also expressed his full support for the setting up of Special Technology Zones (STZs) in the Federal and provincial capitals as the basic infrastructure is at the heart of creating the enabling environment.

Engr. M. A. Jabbar said that the proposed package will reduce the Sales Tax to 2% and waive the Income Tax on IT exports till 2030; and, allow the freelancers to open and operate Foreign Currency Accounts (FCYs) with ease. He also mentioned that Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) will now have valid, actionable and marketable data of the freelancers and the companies alike; and that may usher in a new era of rapid modernization and digitalization of the economy the country and its youth has been longing for years.

