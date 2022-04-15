UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Committed To Hold Pak-Afghan Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) committed to hold Pak-Afghan Expo, they intensified contacts with relevant agencies, said Regional Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmad Khan while talking to media here on Friday

He said, Pak-Afghan Expo, FPCCI, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and Export Development Fund's important consultative meeting, mutual cooperation and cooperation to make the Expo a success.

Pak-Afghan Expo would be held soon, paving the way for business development in the region and it would be a historic expo, he said.

"Afghanistan and Pakistan are neighboring fraternal countries, and the business community on both sides wants to promote trade, he further mentioned.

" Meetings with the Afghan government and its ambassador were held in a positive atmosphere, conditions were favorable, ties were strong, EDF should complete necessary action for proposed expo soon, he added.

He said, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan would provide full support for Pak-Afghan Expo in Peshawar. Pak-Afghan Expo aware of political and economic significance in the region, proposal should be revised, EDF would look at it on priority basis, he further added.

