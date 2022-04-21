UrduPoint.com

FPCCI Concerned On Decreasing Cotton Production

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

FPCCI concerned on decreasing cotton production

President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has identified ever-decreasing cotton production as a direct threat to the economy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :President FPCCI, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has identified ever-decreasing cotton production as a direct threat to the economy.

Cotton is one of the major cash crops of the country and it provides indigenous raw material to textile imdustry, Pakistan's largest export sector, he said in his statement issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Thursday.

Textile export was expected to cross Dollars 20 billion in the outgoing fiscal year. On the other hand, yearly cotton production had been reduced to 6 or 7 million bales.

Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said Pakistan's textile products could become much more competitive, provided we start producing entire textile raw material domestically or at least resume the previous level of 10 to 12 million bales a year. That, importing 1 million bales causes outflow of $1 billion of precious foreign exchange.

FPCCI Chief explained that 60% cost of producing the textile products lied with the raw material of cotton. Producing more cotton would also strengthen our foreign exchange reserves, improve abysmal trade balance and put a halt to the incessant rupee depreciation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Chambers Of Commerce Textile Cotton Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shuttered Singapore news site's editor jailed

Shuttered Singapore news site's editor jailed

40 seconds ago
 India's intransigence biggest hurdle in peaceful K ..

India's intransigence biggest hurdle in peaceful Kashmir settlement: AJK Preside ..

43 seconds ago
 Police recover drugs, weapon

Police recover drugs, weapon

16 minutes ago
 Chilam Joshi Festival to start from coming month

Chilam Joshi Festival to start from coming month

16 minutes ago
 Four suspects held, hashish recovered

Four suspects held, hashish recovered

17 minutes ago
 S. Korea Voices Disappointment as Japan's Prime Mi ..

S. Korea Voices Disappointment as Japan's Prime Minister Visits Controversial Te ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.