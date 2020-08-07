FPCCI congrats Iftikhar Ali on his nomination as member Ravi Urban Development Authority

Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik on his nomination as member of newly established Ravi Urban Development Authority for a period of three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has congratulated Iftikhar Ali Malik on his nomination as member of newly established Ravi Urban Development Authority for a period of three years.

Vice President FPCCI Zahid Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has reposed full confidence in the top leadership of private sector by appointing all its members from business community, said a press release received here Friday.

He said that private sector which was backbone of the economy will live upto his expectations and aspirations.

He said that fairly competent business magnates enjoying good repute and the highest degree of integrity had been selected for this gigantic task for developing a new modern city with all basic amenities of life.

He hoped that prime minister will continue to take all stakeholders into confidence prior to policy formation for yielding better results.

He said business community will act as bridge between the private and public sectors to help accelerate the pace of industrialisation in country.

Zahid Iqbal said that Iftikhar Ali Malik was one of the leading non controversial veteran trade leader not only in Pakistan but also in entire South Asia who never availed any perks, allowances, lodging, domestic and foreign travelling during his term as Presidents of FPCCI, LCCI, member board of directors National Bank of Pakistan, and SAARC Chamber.

He said it was also on record that he never exploited his vast sphere of influence for seeking any relief from government and non governmental quarters for his group of Industries but always advocated the just cause of business community throughout his life.

Zahid Iqbal said that entire business community was proud of Iftikhar Ali Malik who was also President SAARC Chamber representing 8 countries, founder chairman Pak US Business Council and chairman United Business Group, the largest alliance of chambers and trade bodies in FPCCI.

Senior Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Ali Hussam Asghar and VP Mian Zahid Jawaid, Executive member Waqar Ahmad Mian and founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber Rehmat Ullah Javed also greeted Iftikhar Ali Malik.