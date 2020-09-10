FPCCI congratulates newly elected LEJA body

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday congratulated the newly elected body of the Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA).

In a statement, Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Dr Muhammad Arshad extended his best wishes to the newly elected LEJA President Amir Naveed Chaudhry, General Secretary Hassan Ali, Vice President Mansoor Bukhari, Finance Secretary Shehzad Khan Abdali, Executive Committee Members Fakhir Malik, Sheikh Rasheed, Sudhir Chaudhry and Ahsan Siddique.

He hoped that the LEJA office bearers would work for the welfare and prosperity of the economic journalists.