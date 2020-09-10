UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI Congratulates Newly Elected LEJA Body

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

FPCCI congratulates newly elected LEJA body

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday congratulated the newly elected body of the Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA).

In a statement, Regional Chairman and Vice President FPCCI Dr Muhammad Arshad extended his best wishes to the newly elected LEJA President Amir Naveed Chaudhry, General Secretary Hassan Ali, Vice President Mansoor Bukhari, Finance Secretary Shehzad Khan Abdali, Executive Committee Members Fakhir Malik, Sheikh Rasheed, Sudhir Chaudhry and Ahsan Siddique.

He hoped that the LEJA office bearers would work for the welfare and prosperity of the economic journalists.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chambers Of Commerce Industry Best

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

5 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

50 minutes ago

Government College University to adopt hybrid styl ..

7 minutes ago

EU parliament cuts Suu Kyi from rights prize honor ..

7 minutes ago

US to Conduct Over 40 Flight Tests of Hypersonic W ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.