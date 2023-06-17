FPCCI, CRBC agree to jointly work for economic stability of KP

UrduPoint.com

June 17, 2023

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have agreed on working together on various projects of economic stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create employment opportunities through mutual cooperation in Rashakai Special Economic Zone

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) and China Road & Bridge Corporation (CRBC) have agreed on working together on various projects of economic stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create employment opportunities through mutual cooperation in Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

In this connection, an important meeting was held here in FPCCI Regional Office on Saturday. Those who attended the meeting were included Regional Coordinator, FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, Secretary Peshawar Chamber of Small Trade && Industry, Akbar Sethi and Regional Secretary FPCCI, Engineer Khalid Haider, Mr Dawood of the Chinese origin represented CRBC.

During the meeting, various issues relating to strengthening of Pak-China Friendship and particularly taking benefit of the best experiences of the business communities of both countries, especially Rashakai Special Economic Zone came under discussion.

Talking on the occasion, Coordinator FPCCI, Sartaj Ahmad Khan assured the CRBC representative of complete cooperation and said that he his grateful to the People's Republic of China and Chinese business community for initiating various projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Rashakai Special Economic Zone.

He said that said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has several potential sectors for Chinese investment, which will not only help in further strengthening of bilateral relations between both countries including promotion of mutual partnership among the investors and generate employment opportunities for unemployed youth of the Khyber Pakhtukhwa province.

In response to the proposals of the FPCCI, the CRBC representative said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard would be signed soon to start practical work. He said that they do not believe in giving merely verbal assurances rather believe in practical work and success of both friendly countries.

At the end of the meeting, the CRBC official was presented a memorable shield of the FPCCI and booklet of the budgetary proposals.

