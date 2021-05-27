FPCCI, Customs agree to resolve Valuation Rolling issues through consultation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and Customs Department have agreed on formation of an advisory committee to resolve issues pertaining to valuation through consultation.

According to the FPCCI statement issued here on Thursday, Director General, Customs Valuation Ms. Shahnaz Maqbool visited the Federation House and held meeting with FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs. Convener of the Committee, Shabbir Mansha Churra and his team presented a set of recommendations for resolving various issues.

The DG appreciated the recommendations and assured of expeditious disposal of cases pending for many years related to valuation rolling.

Shabbir Mansha Churra drew the attention of DG Valuation to the growing issues related to valuation rolling; and, said that for strong liaison between FPCCI and Customs, it was necessary to form a Joint Advisory Committee.

The Committee will have representatives of the concerned stakeholders and legal and business experts.

Mian Anjum Nisar pointed out that the business community was facing severe problems due to delays in valuation rolling and because of very old valuation business community have to pay extra charges; although, the valuations have come down due to the reduction in the prices of some items. But, the business and trade community still have the old rates and it calls for a swift and comprehensive process to update valuation rolling.

The FPCCI demands that businesses who are in appeals with customs valuation should be facilitated by the department on priority basis and resolutions be offered swiftly.

Shabbir Mansha Churra and Mian Anjum Nisar presented FPCCI Crest to DG Customs Valuation at the occasion. Vice Presidents FPCCI Hanif Lakhany and Adeel Siddiqui; Former VP Khurram Ejaz and others were also present on the occasion.