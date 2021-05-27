UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FPCCI, Customs Agree To Resolve Valuation Rolling Issues Through Consultation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

FPCCI, Customs agree to resolve Valuation Rolling issues through consultation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) and Customs Department have agreed on formation of an advisory committee to resolve issues pertaining to valuation through consultation.

According to the FPCCI statement issued here on Thursday, Director General, Customs Valuation Ms. Shahnaz Maqbool visited the Federation House and held meeting with FPCCI's Central Standing Committee on Customs. Convener of the Committee, Shabbir Mansha Churra and his team presented a set of recommendations for resolving various issues.

The DG appreciated the recommendations and assured of expeditious disposal of cases pending for many years related to valuation rolling.

Shabbir Mansha Churra drew the attention of DG Valuation to the growing issues related to valuation rolling; and, said that for strong liaison between FPCCI and Customs, it was necessary to form a Joint Advisory Committee.

The Committee will have representatives of the concerned stakeholders and legal and business experts.

Mian Anjum Nisar pointed out that the business community was facing severe problems due to delays in valuation rolling and because of very old valuation business community have to pay extra charges; although, the valuations have come down due to the reduction in the prices of some items. But, the business and trade community still have the old rates and it calls for a swift and comprehensive process to update valuation rolling.

The FPCCI demands that businesses who are in appeals with customs valuation should be facilitated by the department on priority basis and resolutions be offered swiftly.

Shabbir Mansha Churra and Mian Anjum Nisar presented FPCCI Crest to DG Customs Valuation at the occasion. Vice Presidents FPCCI Hanif Lakhany and Adeel Siddiqui; Former VP Khurram Ejaz and others were also present on the occasion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce

Recent Stories

Flydubai adds Sharm El Sheikh to its network

1 hour ago

NICs Applications for Startups open Nationwide

2 hours ago

Infinix NOTE 10 Pro most favored smartphone is now ..

2 hours ago

CPSR arranges webinar on Pak-Russia Relations pros ..

3 hours ago

Samsung partners with Sukh Chayn Residences to pro ..

3 hours ago

UAE’s investment climate continues to attract in ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.