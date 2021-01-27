UrduPoint.com
FPCCI Delegation Calls On Chines Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

FPCCI delegation calls on Chines Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong here on Wednesday assured the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for furthering the matters related to trade and investment under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project for development and prosperity of both the countries.

The Ambassador also assured to address issues faced by the business community of both the countries for further promoting the bilateral trade and investment between both the countries and expediting the phase of developmental work on different projects under CPEC.

A delegation of FPCCI led by Haji Qurban Ali, Head Capital Office met with Chinese Ambassador and discussed different matters related to promotion of bilateral trade between both the countries as well as problems faced by them on Pak-China border, said a press release.

The Ambassador also expressed interest for developing close coordination between businessmen of both the countries in order to fully harnessing the potential of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor by using the FPCCI platform.

They also discussed the establishment of special economic zones under CPEC and agreed for focusing to reduce transportation expenses, improving the conduct with businessmen on check post as well as for keeping Khunjerab Post open all the year.

The Ambassador also assured the delegation that he would soon visit FPCCI Capital office and meet with business community to address their issues which would help in further promoting the bilateral trade and investment relations between Pakistan and China.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurban Ali said that CPEC was a game changer and symbol of long lasting trade and diplomatic relations of both the countries, adding that special economic zones which was being established under CPEC would help to attract foreign investment in the region.

