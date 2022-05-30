FPCCI delegation calls on Hamza Shehbaz

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh here Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and presented him proposals for resolving the business community's problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation led by its President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh here Monday called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz and presented him proposals for resolving the business community's problems.

On this occasion, the CM said that he is talking to them as a Pakistani and not as a politician, because today Pakistan is facing myriad challenges. "We have to get rid of economic difficulties with collective efforts. For the sake of Pakistan, we have to listen to each other patiently, and collective decisions must strengthen the economy while turning challenges into opportunities. We have to move forward by correcting past mistakes," he added.

When the PML-N relinquished the reins of the government in 2018, he recalled that the growth rate was six percent and CPEC and other projects were moving fast and there was zero load-shedding in the country. The PMLN-led government executed more than 10,000 MW power projects but the previous government made wrong economic decisions from the beginning, and for six months, it was not decided whether to go to the IMF or not, he regretfully remarked. Due to delays in decisions, the rupee devalued by 40 percent, he noted. The former government borrowed that much amount of loan that was not taken in the 74 years of history of the country as it borrowed 80 percent of the country's total loans, he said.

In the previous era, no power projects were implemented and load shedding resulted due to fuel shortage and non-maintenance of the power plants, while the corruption index ranked from 146 to 116, he noted. Lakhs of people lost their jobs due to the closure of industries.

The present government is with the business community and problems would be resolved, he assured. "We will do our best to resolve the legitimate issues. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would also meet you soon. I make decisions not as a politician but as a Pakistani," he maintained.

He said the government has reduced the price of a 10-kg bag of flour by Rs.160 to provide relief to the people. Difficult decisions have been taken but these decisions have been made for Pakistan. The suggestions of the business community have been noted and consultations will continue, concluded the CM.

On this occasion, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said that the former government had not started a single new project. It destroyed the economy and emptied the coffers. The private sector has to come forward to take the economy forward, he said.

Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan MPA, federal finance secretary, secretary industries Punjab and others were also present.